Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $65,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $75.04 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

