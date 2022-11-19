Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $78,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $139.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.