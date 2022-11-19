Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $97,000 Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CASH shares. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

CASH stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

