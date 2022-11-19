Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.