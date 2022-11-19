Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $35,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 141.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AECOM by 107.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AECOM by 1,251.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 34.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

NYSE:ACM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.91%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

