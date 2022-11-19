Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $35,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.