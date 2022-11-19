Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Invests $72,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Toast by 23.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock worth $5,295,253 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.61.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.