Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 765.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,081 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 97,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair cut Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

