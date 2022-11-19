Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 173 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. City State Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

