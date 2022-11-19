Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases New Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Continental Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

