Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after buying an additional 10,869,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,627,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after buying an additional 6,484,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,206,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,634,000 after buying an additional 5,067,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.649 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

