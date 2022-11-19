Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 280 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $86,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

