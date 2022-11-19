Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 544 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

CHD opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

