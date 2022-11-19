Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 668 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 113.1% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,453,000 after acquiring an additional 110,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $249,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

DHI stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

