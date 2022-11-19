Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

