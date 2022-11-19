Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,900,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
