Burberry Group plc (BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50 on January 27th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,098 ($24.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,115 ($24.85). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,855.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,740.99.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

