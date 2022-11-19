Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CADLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

CADLF stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

