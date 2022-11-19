Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $98,143,670.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,889 shares of company stock worth $32,631,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.