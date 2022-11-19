Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.02 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

