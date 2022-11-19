California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 661,559 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KE were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of -2.10.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

