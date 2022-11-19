California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

