California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of MGM Resorts International worth $20,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,388 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

