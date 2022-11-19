California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,782 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $21,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Horizon Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:FHN opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

