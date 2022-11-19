California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,654 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Masco worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

Masco Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $49.93 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

