California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.48 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of RPM International worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 116.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

RPM International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $100.60 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

