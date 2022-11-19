California Public Employees Retirement System Has $22.16 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

