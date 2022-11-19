California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,645 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $98.92 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.