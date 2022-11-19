California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,286 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Generac worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $463.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

