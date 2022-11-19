California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,867 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $514,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $70.33 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,048 shares of company stock worth $2,875,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

