California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,160 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,511,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

