California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,412 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Fair Isaac worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $576.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.57. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

