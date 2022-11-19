California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 34,311 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pinterest worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,554,616. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

