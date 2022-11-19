California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,352 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Teleflex worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,640,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Up 1.7 %

Teleflex stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day moving average of $240.47.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.