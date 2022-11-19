California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.