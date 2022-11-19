California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $132.03 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.96 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.52.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

