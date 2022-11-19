Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,487 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2,731.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 635,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 612,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2,388.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 488,698 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

