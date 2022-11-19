Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

