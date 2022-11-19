Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Barclays cut Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.
Shares of OLPX stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
