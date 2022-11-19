Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at 2.07 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 2.07 and a fifty-two week high of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.09.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.