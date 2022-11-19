Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Winc Stock Performance
Winc stock opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 11.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winc
Winc Company Profile
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
