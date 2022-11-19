Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Winc stock opened at 0.47 on Wednesday. Winc has a 1-year low of 0.40 and a 1-year high of 11.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winc by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

