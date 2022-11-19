Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$5.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CARE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$213.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.36.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.