Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

