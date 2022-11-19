Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

