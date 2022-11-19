Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
