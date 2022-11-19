Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 921 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,898.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.