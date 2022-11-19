Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of ROAM opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

