Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.