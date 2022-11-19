Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Carbon Streaming Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -67.13. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Carbon Streaming Company Profile
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
