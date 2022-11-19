Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given New SEK 145 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 150 to SEK 145 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 135 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

