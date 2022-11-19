Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,793 shares of company stock worth $9,800,939. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.22.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.
