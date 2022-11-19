Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,824,067.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 653,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,067.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,793 shares of company stock worth $9,800,939. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

