Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.89 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.41. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.25 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.81. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.